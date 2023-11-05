Coastline Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,175 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,928,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,148,000 after buying an additional 128,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,457,000 after buying an additional 131,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $197.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.13 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.