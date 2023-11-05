Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cencora were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.10 and a twelve month high of $198.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,774 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

