Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $247.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.99. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $154.10 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

