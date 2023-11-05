Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,427,000 after purchasing an additional 195,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,349,000 after purchasing an additional 100,920 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after purchasing an additional 124,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 184.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 165.12%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.