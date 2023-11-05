Coastline Trust Co Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

DexCom Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.52. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,125 shares of company stock worth $600,186 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.