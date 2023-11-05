Coastline Trust Co Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 30.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 51.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 578,376 shares in the company, valued at $293,676,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.11.

HUBS stock opened at $422.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.99 and a 12-month high of $581.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

