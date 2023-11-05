Coastline Trust Co Purchases 550 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $122.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.