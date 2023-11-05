Coastline Trust Co Reduces Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,735 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 29,409 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 130.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

