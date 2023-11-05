Coastline Trust Co Sells 2,950 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 400.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after buying an additional 7,708,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE APH opened at $84.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.