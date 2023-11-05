Coastline Trust Co Trims Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

MOO opened at $75.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

