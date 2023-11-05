Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.44

Shares of Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and traded as high as $18.20. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 1,738 shares.

Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter.

Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.