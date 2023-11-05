Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $746.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.89 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.