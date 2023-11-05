Comparing Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) and WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) and Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WW International and Park Lawn, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WW International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00

WW International currently has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 53.01%. Park Lawn has a consensus price target of $38.06, suggesting a potential upside of 219.99%. Given Park Lawn’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than WW International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WW International -32.51% -3.07% 2.14% Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WW International and Park Lawn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares WW International and Park Lawn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WW International $1.04 billion 0.56 -$251.40 million ($0.95) -7.71 Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Park Lawn has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WW International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of WW International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of WW International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WW International beats Park Lawn on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services, as well as provides publishing services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

