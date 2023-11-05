Comparing ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance 0.82% 0.09% 0.02% Hippo -240.20% -56.30% -19.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ProAssurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Hippo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ProAssurance and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hippo 0 2 3 0 2.60

ProAssurance currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.19%. Hippo has a consensus target price of $18.13, suggesting a potential upside of 85.33%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than ProAssurance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProAssurance and Hippo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $1.11 billion 0.84 -$400,000.00 $0.18 99.39 Hippo $154.00 million 1.50 -$333.40 million ($12.60) -0.78

ProAssurance has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProAssurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ProAssurance beats Hippo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for individual companies, agencies, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. It markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal business development team. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

