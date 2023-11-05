Comparing Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Renault pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Subaru pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Renault pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Subaru pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Renault alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Renault and Subaru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renault 0 1 4 0 2.80 Subaru 0 3 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Renault shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Subaru shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renault and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renault N/A N/A N/A Subaru 6.13% 12.01% 6.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renault and Subaru’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renault N/A N/A N/A $4.71 7.51 Subaru $27.94 billion 0.50 $1.48 billion $1.20 7.60

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Renault. Renault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subaru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Subaru beats Renault on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renault

(Get Free Report)

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments. Its Automotive segment produces, sells, and distributes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and invests in automotive-sector associates and joint ventures primarily in Nissan. The company's Sale Financing segment offers sale financing, leasing, maintenance, and services contract under the Mobilize Financial Services brand. Its Mobility Services segment provides mobility and energy solutions for electric vehicle users under the Mobilize brand. In addition, it is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles and innovative services under the Renault, Dacia, Alpine, and Mobilize brands. Further, the company offers used vehicles and spare parts; and engages in business to business powertrain activities, including exchange of powertrain parts and related engineering activities. Renault SA was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About Subaru

(Get Free Report)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.