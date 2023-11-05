Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LODE stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.16.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
