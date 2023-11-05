Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Price Performance

LODE stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 609.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 275,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.