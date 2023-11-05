Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Argus decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

