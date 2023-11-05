ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CFRX opened at $0.26 on Friday. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

About ContraFect

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.