ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of CFRX opened at $0.26 on Friday. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
