Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

NYSE CRBG opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,736,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,289.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,423,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

