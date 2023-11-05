CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $28,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Southern by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after buying an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

SO opened at $70.39 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

