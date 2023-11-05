CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.3% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $107.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $431.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

