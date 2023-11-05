CoreFirst Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,403.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,403.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

