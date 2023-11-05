Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,164 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Corteva worth $44,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corteva by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,278,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,316 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $68.10.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

