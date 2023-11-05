Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,877,000 after buying an additional 859,599 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $560.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $557.60 and a 200-day moving average of $537.34. The company has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.71.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

