Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Trailblazer Merger Co. I Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TBMC opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $10.37.
Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile
