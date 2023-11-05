Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBMC opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $10.37.

Get Trailblazer Merger Co. I alerts:

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.