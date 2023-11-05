Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 18,814 Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Capital Acquisition by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 490,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 290,686 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,292,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,664,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,193,000.

Denali Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

