Cowen AND Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,328,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,201 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Talkspace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TALKW opened at $0.13 on Friday. Talkspace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

