Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases Shares of 20,123 Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 273,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 154,563 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 633,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 283,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 114,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Compass Digital Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Compass Digital Acquisition stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.