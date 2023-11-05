Creditcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.24 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $44.24 million and $17.92 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 282,712,767 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

