Critical Review: Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN) vs. Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Free Report) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Diamond Wellness alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A Jushi -77.33% -308.61% -39.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Diamond Wellness and Jushi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Jushi 0 6 1 0 2.14

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jushi has a consensus price target of $2.35, indicating a potential upside of 387.55%.

0.0% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Jushi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Wellness $9.68 million N/A -$5.59 million N/A N/A Jushi $284.28 million 0.33 -$202.32 million N/A N/A

Diamond Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jushi.

About Diamond Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Jushi

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.