Critical Survey: Nanofilm Technologies International (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) versus Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Nanofilm Technologies International (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) and Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nanofilm Technologies International and Flex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanofilm Technologies International 0 2 0 0 2.00 Flex 0 0 3 0 3.00

Flex has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.46%. Given Flex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flex is more favorable than Nanofilm Technologies International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

95.3% of Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Flex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nanofilm Technologies International and Flex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanofilm Technologies International N/A N/A N/A Flex 2.62% 16.86% 4.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nanofilm Technologies International and Flex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanofilm Technologies International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flex $30.04 billion 0.38 $793.00 million $1.73 15.10

Flex has higher revenue and earnings than Nanofilm Technologies International.

Summary

Flex beats Nanofilm Technologies International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanofilm Technologies International

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, Nanofabrication, and Sydrogen. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes. The Industrial Equipment segment manufactures and sells turnkey equipment systems comprising coating equipment, cleaning lines, and automation systems that are installed at its customer production lines. This segment also provides customized operating software for its systems and training, as well as spare-parts, customer service, and other forms of after-sales support. The Nanofabrication segment manufactures and supplies nanoproducts, which are used by its customers as components for the smooth functioning and performance of various parts of their end-products. The Sydrogen segment provides critical fuel cell components with proprietary conductive diamond coatings, and fuel cell system solutions. The company is also involved in the marketing and sale of industrial machinery and equipment; research and experimental development on engineering; research and development, engineering, and production of hydrogen application and products; manufacture and supply of dies, moulds, tools, jigs, and fixtures; and provision of coating services to end users in the precision engineering and printed circuit boards industry, as well as coating services for precision components and automotive parts. In addition, it engages in solar cell business; the provision of consultation and technical development services; the manufacture and forming of modules; manufacture, processing, and assembly of plastic products; production and sale of auto parts; and trading and sale of electronics and equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices. Its FRS segment provides complex ramps with specialized production models and critical environments, which comprise automotive including next generation mobility, autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies; health solutions, such as medical devices, medical equipment, and drug delivery; and industrial solutions including capital equipment, industrial devices, and renewables and grid edge. The Nextracker segment offers solar tracker and software solutions, which are used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects. In addition, it provides a broad array of services including design and engineering, component services, rapid prototyping, fulfillment, and circular economy solutions. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Singapore.

