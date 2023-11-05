Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $903-938 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Crocs Stock Up 1.4 %

Crocs stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,652.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.62 per share, with a total value of $198,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,652.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,702.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Crocs by 245.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

