Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Increased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,401,000 after acquiring an additional 457,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,030,000 after acquiring an additional 118,306 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,101,000 after acquiring an additional 78,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,536. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

