CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One CUBE token can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUBE has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $12.96 million and $0.99 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE was first traded on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

CUBE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

