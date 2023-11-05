Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Shares in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACDC. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter worth $936,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter worth $114,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter worth $949,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

ProFrac Trading Up 0.5 %

ProFrac stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.92. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.97 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProFrac

In other news, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $31,499.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 981,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,167.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 981,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,167.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 603,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $5,485,615.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,240,049 shares in the company, valued at $656,662,045.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

