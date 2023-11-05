Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,167 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

VMO opened at $8.49 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

