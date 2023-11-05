Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 936 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1,462.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRP opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

