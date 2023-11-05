Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Insperity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,317,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

