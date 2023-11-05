Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTC opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.28. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

