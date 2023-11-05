Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 181.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 180.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

