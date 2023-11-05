Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $756,836,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,202,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $77.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

