Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $36,000 in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 44,367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 109,687 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

BTA stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

