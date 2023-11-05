Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

VMC opened at $207.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.76. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.