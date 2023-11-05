Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $572,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $572,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $707,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,003 shares of company stock worth $9,367,213. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 158.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

