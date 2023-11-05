Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,542,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.65 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.