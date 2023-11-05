Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2023

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 669.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.