Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 669.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

