Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $38.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

