Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,176 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $149,748,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 246.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,908,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 22.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.69, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,177 shares of company stock worth $6,929,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

