Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter valued at $369,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 43.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 236.3% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 781,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 549,437 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter valued at $114,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of BYM opened at $9.94 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

