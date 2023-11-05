Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BKN opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

